2 Transported, Including Suspect After Shooting In Norman

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An active shooter was stopped after a good Samaritan stepped in to help the intended victim at a Norman business. 

According to the Norman Police Department, officers responded to the scene at Bergey Windpower Co. located at  2200 Industrial Blvd., around 2:30 p.m.

Norman Police Spokesperson Sarah Jensen said a domestic situation between a wife and husband was taking place inside of the business.

The suspect intended to shoot his wife when a co-worker intervened. In that tussle, the co-worker was shot and the suspect was also shot with his own weapon. 

Upon arrival, officers quickly contained the scene.

Police said both the co-worker and shooter were transported to a local hospital. The shooter is stable and the female victim is in surgery. Police said the suspect will be taken into custody.

Around 4:45 p.m., Norman police located the suspect's car and called the bomb squad to search the vehicle. Authorities were unsure if there are any explosives inside the vehicle, but were checking as a precaution.

Just before 6 p.m., Norman police gave an "all clear" and said the scene was safe. 

The suspect and victim's names have not been released. The shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information. 

