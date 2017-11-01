Murder Suspect Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit In SW OKC

A murder suspect was arrested following a high-speed pursuit, that began on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the suspect, Darius Gotcher, is a suspect in the deadly stabbing at a home in the 4700 block of S. Agnew Avenue.

Police began pursuing Gotcher, who they say was driving a stolen a black extended cab Chevy pickup, in the area of SW 51st Street and S. May Avenue. During the chase, police say Gotcher wrecked into a police cruiser and a parked car.

It ended after Gotcher crashed the truck into a fence near a drainage canal near SW 44th Street and S. Youngs Boulevard, at Youngs Park.

