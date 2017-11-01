Murder Suspect Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit In SW OKC

President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
President Trump called for Congress to immediately begin working to eliminate the diversity visa lottery program in his first remarks since the terror attack in New York City that killed eight individuals and injured an additional 11 on Monday.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
The BOK Center announced Wednesday that U2 will be starting their North American tour at the Tulsa venue.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!