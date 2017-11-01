One Found Killed Early Wednesday In SW OKC

One person was killed early Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of S Agnew.

A black male victim was found on a driveway with "injuries consistent with homicide."

A resident at the scene told News 9 the incident was a stabbing.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

