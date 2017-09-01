OKOGA Works To Supply Texas Gulf With Gasoline, Other Supplies

Many Texas gas stations are already completely out of fuel and are now reaching out to neighboring states for help. The Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association is doing what it can to alleviate that problem, as well as organizing a statewide, one-day supply donation drive.

Today at 12 different locations around the state, donors can drop off cases of water, packaged snacks, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies for those displaced by the storm. Many Harvey victims lost everything but the Red Cross says right now, they're only looking for those universal items that everyone needs.

8/31/17 Related Story: Oklahoma Oil & Gas Companies Host Public Donation Drive For Harvey Victims

8/31/17 Related Story: Harvey Causing Gas Price Concerns In Oklahoma

Some oil and gas companies have even donated gas to help with the shortage.

“One of the things that's been interesting to watch from our help in trying to coordinate some of the efforts in Texas,” said Chad Warmington of the OKOGA, “is making sure we can get extra gasoline that's produced in Oklahoma down to Texas to make up for the loss in refining capacity they have down there.”

Warmington says this tragedy is hitting close to home for them so they wanted to do everything they could to help but they first had to make sure the fuel meets Texas standards.

“It's not just as easy as making more gas,” Warmington said. “Gas is regionally-produced for certain standards by EPA. We had to work with the EPA on what the standards were in Houston, (to) make sure that the gasoline would be compliant and allowed. It's been a pretty significant effort.”

There are 12 different locations accepting donations today around the state.

Chesapeake Energy, Oklahoma City

6100 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City 73118

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halliburton, Midwest City

6917 S. Air Depot Blvd, Oklahoma City 73135

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Unit Corp., Tulsa

8200 S. Unit Drive, Tulsa, OK 74132

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SandRidge Energy, Alva

2300 E. Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

FourPoint Energy, Elk City

501 S. Eastern Ave, Elk City, OK 73644

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, Foster

164760 N. 3030 Road. Foster, OK 73434

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

LINN Energy, Kingfisher

10529 E. 790 Road, Kingfisher, OK 73750

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phillips 66, Ponca City

1000 S. Pine St., Gate 4, Ponca City, OK 75601

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Devon Energy, Weatherford

4501 Technology Dr., Weatherford, OK 73096

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marathon Oil, Watonga

3958 Hwy. 3, Watonga, OK 73772

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rockwater Energy, Woodward

4119 Oklahoma Ave. Woodward, OK 73801

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, McAlester

5111 S Hwy 69, McAlester, OK

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.