Oklahoma Oil & Gas Companies Host Public Donation Drive For Harvey Victims

Donations of both money and supplies are pouring in for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and Oklahoma’s oil and gas companies are now banding together to help their southern partners.

In addition to pledging more than $5 million from the corporate level, the companies are hosting a one-day donation drive Friday, Sept. 1 in support of their neighbors. “Many of our Oklahoma employees have called Texas and Louisiana home,” OKOGA president Chad Warmington explains.

The industry also raced to send gasoline below the border to combat a shortage created by the flooding. Warmington says, “It’s not just as easy as making more gas. Gas is regionally produced for certain standards by EPA, so we had to work with the EPA on what the standards were in Houston, make sure that the gasoline would be compliant and allowed, and it’s been a pretty significant effort.”

As with many others, they want to help, so they are using the vast network of companies statewide to host a supply drive in partnership with the Red Cross. At 12 locations, on Friday only, you can drop off cases of water bottles, cases of packaged snacks, hygiene products and cleaning supplies for those displaced by the storm.

Many of Harvey's victims lost everything, but the Red Cross says right now, they are only looking for those universal items that everyone needs. “Things like clothes are hard to process and figure out what goes where,” explains Red Cross regional CEO Lynn Horton, “and that’s why we were very specific about saying we need things that we can use in the shelters.”

As the Oklahomans in industry give back now, they are preparing for even more work in Harvey's wake. “This is a potentially major disruptor incident in the industry,” says Frank Patterson, executive vice president for Chesapeake Energy. “You just don’t know the effects yet because it’s still ongoing.”

While Friday's drive is a one-day event, the companies are working to plan more in the weeks to come. For information, click here.

The locations and hours for drop-offs are:

Chesapeake Energy, Oklahoma City

6100 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City 73118

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halliburton, Midwest City

6917 S. Air Depot Blvd, Oklahoma City 73135

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Unit Corp., Tulsa

8200 S. Unit Drive, Tulsa, OK 74132

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SandRidge Energy, Alva

2300 E. Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

FourPoint Energy, Elk City

501 S. Eastern Ave, Elk City, OK 73644

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, Foster

164760 N. 3030 Road. Foster, OK 73434

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

LINN Energy, Kingfisher

10529 E. 790 Road, Kingfisher, OK 73750

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phillips 66, Ponca City

1000 S. Pine St., Gate 4, Ponca City, OK 75601

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Devon Energy, Weatherford

4501 Technology Dr., Weatherford, OK 73096

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marathon Oil, Watonga

3958 Hwy. 3, Watonga, OK 73772

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rockwater Energy, Woodward

4119 Oklahoma Ave. Woodward, OK 73801

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Newfield Exploration, McAlester

5111 S Hwy 69, McAlester, OK

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.