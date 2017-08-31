Harvey Causing Gas Price Concerns In Oklahoma

Hurricane Harvey is having an impact at the gas pump as well.

News 9 got reports that the Circle K at Robinson and Berry Road in Norman was out of gas Thursday afternoon. While employees there would not confirm it, there were yellow bags covering the nozzles of each of the gas pumps.

Oklahoma Oil and Gas President Chad Warmington says shortages will raise gas prices over the short term.

In Oklahoma City, Conoco Petro Plus Number 4 Owner Ben Janloo said gas prices should not rise at all. He says big oil executives are to blame.

“They take the opportunity to jack up the price, if you look back, profit-wise how much profit they make every year, they double their profit, because every little chance they get, they jack up the price, and consumers have to pay for it,” said Janloo.

The spokesman for QuikTrip convenience stores told News 9 Thursday that some of their I-35 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are out of gas. He said motorists down there can find which locations have gas by going to QuikTrip’s website.