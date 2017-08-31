Guthrie Woman Raises Money For Those Impacted By Harvey

The Guthrie woman who raised over $40,000 for wildfire victims earlier this year by selling T-shirts is back at it again, raising money for farmers & ranchers impacted by Harvey.

Amber Sanders, owner of Sanders Custom Silver, says the proceeds will go to State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund. The fund is managed by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The STAR Fund provides emergency assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers affected by this disaster.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to buy a shirt and donate.