Guthrie Woman Raises $27K For Wildfire Victims

An Oklahoma State University Graduate is putting her small business to good use.

Amber Sanders has raised almost $30,000 for Wildfire victims and she isn’t done yet.

Sanders and her sister saw what the devastating wildfires were doing to families and knew they wanted to help.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up on a ranch so I know the struggles that people go through with just having a ranch,” said Sanders. “I couldn’t imagine going through a disaster like this.”

Sanders, her sister, Shelby, and a friend, Holly Baker from Savanna, Okla., started designing T-shirts to showcase that Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas stand together.

People from several different states like Iowa, Maine, Florida and even Canada have purchased shirts.

“It's crazy to think about the impact that I think we are going to have when it's all said and done,” said Sanders. “It makes us feel grateful to be a part of a community like that.”

They are releasing an additional design which will help buy milk replacement for orphaned calves and fencing for ranchers.

The T-shirts are $20 for regular sizes and $22 for plus sizes. They are working with several different charities to get the money distributed to families.