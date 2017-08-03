Chickasha Mom, Who Went Missing With Children, Arrested

The Chickasha mother who went missing with her children in early July has been arrested, along with her own mother.

Destiny Corsaut, 23, and her mother, 49-year-old Bianca Richardson, were both arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in connection with Corsaut’s mysterious disappearance back on July 3.

Corsaut and her girls remained missing for about three weeks before finally turning up at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City on July 23.

According to a press release issued by the Chickasha Police Department, Corsaut has been charged with “child stealing” and Richardson has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Both women were booked into the Grady County jail.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.