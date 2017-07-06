Police Searching For Missing Chickasha Mom, 3 Children - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Searching For Missing Chickasha Mom, 3 Children

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

Police in Chickasha are turning to the public for help locating a mother and her three young children, missing since July 2.

According to Chickasha Police, Destiny Corsaut and her children, ages 2, 3 and 5, could not be found by their biological father, who is also the custodial parent, when he was supposed to pick the children up on Sunday.

Authorities believe Corsaut could be with her boyfriend, James Hitchcock, who they say lives in Lawton. However, investigators say the door to Corsaut’s apartment was open and it appeared the place has been ransacked.

Investigators also say they found Corsaut’s car keys, purse, phone and other personal belongings still inside the apartment.

Neither a photo of Corsaut nor a photo of the children has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding Corsaut’s or her children’s whereabouts, contact the Chickasha Police Department immediately.  

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
