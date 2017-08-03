3.2M Temblor In Lincoln County Continues Shaky 24 Hours In Central OK

The ground beneath Oklahoma continues to shake, with folks near the town of Avery, Oklahoma, in Lincoln County, getting in on the most recent action.

The latest quake, a 3.2 magnitude, was recorded at approximately 9:50 a.m., 4.3 miles east south east of the town of Avery, or about 54 miles east northeast of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of about half a mile.

This 3-pointer is part one in a string of tremors to rattle the state, topped off by a 4.2 that hit the Edmond area Wednesday night.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries associated with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.