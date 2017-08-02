Several Earthquakes Reported In 24 Hour Period Near Edmond

Several earthquakes were recorded, including a 3.3-magnitude earthquake, in less than a 24 hour span in Oklahoma County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The latest earthquake was reported 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Its epicenter was more than four miles west of Arcadia, more than four miles east, northeast of Edmond and more than 15 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was less than four miles deep.

Three other earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or higher were reported in the area. The first was a 3.0-magnitude about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The second was a 3.5-magnitude about 12:15 a.m. and the third was a 3.0-magnitude at 2:45 a.m.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries were reported.