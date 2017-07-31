Chase Suspect Charged With Murder After Trooper's Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chase Suspect Charged With Murder After Trooper's Death

D'Angelo Burgess D'Angelo Burgess
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Cleveland County prosecutors have charged a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase with murder and other crimes.

D’Angelo Burgess is accused of leading authorities on a chase on July 14 that resulted in the death of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer.

Burgess drove in a reckless manner, going over 100 mph on the shoulder of Interstate 35 weaving in and out of traffic, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said “as a result of the pursuit, Lieutenant Heath Meyer … was struck by a vehicle causing great bodily harm.”

Meyer died from his injuries last week. On Monday morning, law enforcement from across the state attended the funeral for the fallen trooper. 

The services were held at the Lloyd Noble Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.

Meyer graduated from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy in 2005. He was the 36th trooper to have died in the line of duty. 

Burgess has been in custody since the crash. Court records show he eventually stopped the vehicle, a few miles away from the crash site. 

Investigators indicated Burgess smelled of alcohol and marijuana. He was also driving without a license or insurance.

Burgess was charged with first-degree murder, endangering other while eluding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

