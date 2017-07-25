OHP Trooper Heath Meyer Dies After Pursuit On I-35

OHP trooper Lt. D. Heath Meyer, who was struck by a vehicle during pursuit on I-35 Friday, July 14 has died.

The highway patrol confirmed the loss around 11pm, Monday July 24 on social media. Trooper Meyer was listed in critical condition since the accident.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of LT Heath Meyer. EOW 07/24/2017. Please keep his family & the OHP in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4I8O2nFuf4 — Ricky Adams (@OHP_CHIEF) July 25, 2017

