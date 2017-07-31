Fallen OHP Trooper Heath Meyer Laid To Rest

Lieutenant Heath Meyer was laid to rest on Monday. He was a 43-year-old trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

At the Lloyd Noble Center on University of Oklahoma's campus, a large American flag hung between two fire trucks. Agencies from across the country filed into the stadium. A few out-of-state departments came from Oregon, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois and more. Most of them were state troopers.

Thousands filled the seats during the funeral service. Following the ceremony, every law enforcement unit took him to his final resting place at Sunset Memorial Park in Norman.

Norman Police Department's spokeswoman, Sarah Jensen, said at least seven county sheriff's offices were covering for OHP so they could be there for Lieutenant Meyer and his family. Meyer's entire troop was able to attend the funeral.

According to OHP Trooper Dwight Durant, at least 5 miles of law enforcement vehicles joined the procession to the cemetery. Together, they took Lieutenant Meyer on one last ride to his final resting place.

"When something like this happens, we want to be there for each other," said Durant.

On July 14th, Meyer was working a high-speed chase. He was laying stop sticks on the ground when he was struck by another OHP unit. After a strong fight, he passed away from his injuries on July 24th.

Like the troopers who have gone before him, Meyer will not be forgotten by his brothers and sisters at OHP. Durant said, "I carry each one of them with me when I come to work."

During the funeral, Meyer was described as more than a law enforcement officer. He was also a dad and a husband. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters. Meyer was also the co-pastor of a church he founded with his wife in Norman. He was described as a true American hero who served with professionalism, compassion and humbleness.