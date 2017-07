A Purcell police officer is under investigation after missing property from his department's evidence room was found inside his home.

Several items were collected including a gun, electronics, ammunition, and lawn equipment. The discovery was made after investigators with the McClain County Sheriff's Office were called to Officer Richard Kyle Glasgow's home June 30.

Glasgow was arrested for violating a protective order filed by his wife.

Last year, Glasgow was scrutinized and eventually charged for shooting a dog while off-duty.