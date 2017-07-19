OSBI Served Search Warrant At Purcell Police Department

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents served a search warrant Wednesday at the Purcell Police Department.

News 9 confirmed the search comes at the request of McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett, who asked state investigators to look into possible discrepancies in the Purcell Police Department's evidence room.

Hewett could not immediately be reached for comment.

Special Agent Steve Tanner said the OSBI can not elaborate on the nature of the search.

“We don’t know what the warrant is about,” said Purcell police Detective Sgt. Scott Stephens.

The Purcell Police Department indicated it was not advised of the investigation until the warrant was served.

News 9 is working to gather more information.