Purcell Police Solicit Info On Fatal Hit And Run

Purcell Police are hoping you can help them with the details surrounding a hit and run that killed a 13-year-old boy two weeks ago. Police say while they have not made an arrest yet, they have made progress.

Last week, they identified the suspect truck that hit Rafael Garcia-Andrade. Garcia-Andrade was walking away from a fireworks stand on July 3rd. Police said last week they were withholding the truck owner's name. But their ongoing investigation has stalled there.

Yesterday, police asked citizens for any information surrounding the incident. They say information about before, during, and after is vital to their investigation. If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, you're asked to contact the Purcell Police Department.