Purcell Police Solicit Info On Fatal Hit And Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Purcell Police Solicit Info On Fatal Hit And Run

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
PURCELL, Oklahoma -

Purcell Police are hoping you can help them with the details surrounding a hit and run that killed a 13-year-old boy two weeks ago. Police say while they have not made an arrest yet, they have made progress.

Last week, they identified the suspect truck that hit Rafael Garcia-Andrade. Garcia-Andrade was walking away from a fireworks stand on July 3rd. Police said last week they were withholding the truck owner's name. But their ongoing investigation has stalled there.

Yesterday, police asked citizens for any information surrounding the incident. They say information about before, during, and after is vital to their investigation. If you have any information, regardless of how  insignificant it may seem, you're asked to contact the Purcell Police Department.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.