Purcell Teen Dies After Auto-Ped Accident; Police Release Video Of Truck

Purcell Police are hoping new video released Wednesday will help them solve a tragic accident that killed a 13-year-old.

Police said Rafael Garcia-Andrade was struck by a truck carrying a trailer and it appears the driver did not know it happened.

The teen was taken off life-support early Wednesday morning. The Purcell Police Department’s chief said the teen’s death is a tragedy for the entire community.

“It hurts us bad as a town,” said Chief Kevin Williams, Purcell Police Department.

Police have gathered video from several businesses in the area where the 13-year-old was hit. He was walking with a friend Monday night, along a busy street in Purcell.

After viewing the video, Williams believes the boy was hit by a trailer on the back of a pewter colored Chevy pickup. The trailer was hauling a green, John Deer tractor.

“There was not braking or swerving or anything directly after the boy was hit,” said Williams. “It doesn’t appear the driver ran up on the sidewalk.”

He said it appeared the teen stepped off the sidewalk and the driver did not know the boy was hit.

“At this time, it looks like a very unfortunate accident,” said Williams.

An accident that took the life of a teen friends and family described as shy and fun-loving.

Kasey Winn was at the hospital when Garcia-Andrade was taken off life support.

“To watch his last moments was awful,” said Winn. “To see his family and how upset they were. They’re going to have to live their life without him is going to be really hard.”

Police say the truck was heading towards Lexington on U.S. Highway 77. As of now, police have very few leads. They ask if you recognize the truck or the other cars in the video to call the Purcell Police Department.