Felony Suspect Killed By OKC Police, Accused In Shooting On I-35

A police report revealed new details about why officers tried to arrest 34-year-old Dorsey Taulbee, Jr. on July 12.

Taulbee was killed after police said he shot at officers and seven officers fired at him.

The report related to the arrest warrant officers were serving Wednesday showed Taulbee allegedly shot at southbound traffic on I-35 near Carter Drive on June 16.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said her son was asleep in the backseat when her vehicle was hit by Taulbee’s gunfire. And one of the bullets landed inches away from the boy.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. and the report said Taulbee was arguing with someone else in a vehicle on the I-35 service road. The report said he got out and started shooting at cars on the interstate.

“He just turned around and started shooting,” the victim told News 9. “I just kind of braced my steering wheel and smashed my gas.”

Thankfully, her son was safe and unharmed. But she said she still struggles with what could've been.

“Every time I’m on the highway now and I pass it, I get chills,” she added.

“I would say he definitely has some anger issues and that maybe he was going through some things that maybe none of us knew about,” the victim said about Taulbee. “But it’s very unfortunate that he had to die. But I’m glad my son is OK and prayers for his family because I’m pretty sure he’ll be missed by them.”

The officers involved in the shooting with Taulbee are on paid administrative leave.