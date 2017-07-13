Wanted Felon Killed During OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

Oklahoma City police released new information Thursday about the man killed after he shot at officers. Police said Dorsey Taulbee Jr., 33, died after seven officers fired their weapons at him.

Officers were attempting to serve Taulbee an arrest warrant on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon early Wednesday morning. Police said he was driving a white stolen vehicle when he was spotted by officers.

They followed him to a house in the 2900 block of Southwest 23rd Street. Taulbee went into the home and when officers approached the property, police said that is when Taulbee opened fire.

“All seven officers did fire,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department. “I don’t know how many times they fired and I do not know how many times Mr. Taulbee fired at officers.”

The department’s tactical team assisted with a warrant to enter the home. That is when they found Taulbee deceased.

The seven officers involved in the shooting are Sgt. Tyler Head; Sgt. Harrison Fincham; Sgt. Chase Ladd; Sgt. Mohammed Tabiai; Officer Christopher Malley; Officer James Runner; and Officer Justin Bailey. They range from three to 10 years of service with the department. Six are part of the gang unit and one is a patrol officer.

Taulbee had a long rap sheet and served time in prison. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections website indicates he had 33 offenses from 2001 to 2013. The crimes included arson, burglary, larceny, grand larceny, drug possession and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Police were currently investigating his connection to crimes committed in Oklahoma City.

“I know our burglary investigative unit has several burglaries they believe he would have been the suspect in,” said Capt. Mathews.

The owner of the Mattress Place in southwest Oklahoma City shared surveillance video of a burglary with News 9. Detectives told store management the armed man in the video is believed to have been Taulbee. The burglary happened a week before his death.

“Told me he hit a bunch of places in the last couple of weeks, like 50 or so,” said Tyler McKnight, Mattress Place manager.

McKnight said it is unfortunate Taulbee was shot during the confrontation with police.

“It is sad to see a life get taken,” said McKnight. “But obviously he was never going to stop and he was a danger to other people.”

Police said the shooting is a criminal investigation and will go to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office for review. The seven officers are on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.