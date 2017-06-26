Russell Westbrook Named NBA's Most Valuable Player - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Named NBA's Most Valuable Player

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
NEW YORK -

Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Monday night at the inaugural NBA Awards. 

Westbrook, who averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, is the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

The other two finalists for the award were Houston's James Harden and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard. 

Westbrook is the second player in Oklahoma City history to win the MVP award (Kevin Durant, 2013). 

While the MVP award was a big accomplishment, it wasn't Westbrook's only award of the night. Westbrook won both the "Best Style" and "Game Winner of the Year" Awards. 

