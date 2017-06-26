Victor Oladipo Wins 'Dunk Of The Year' At NBA Awards Show

Victor Oladipo was crowned the "Dunk of the Year" winner at the inaugural NBA Awards show on Monday night.

Oladipo, who used two hands to slam on Atlanta's Dwight Howard back in December, edged out Lakers' forward Larry Nance and Minnesota guard Zach Lavine for the award.

Mr. Feathery wins the award with a big time dunk over @DwightHoward. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/8RB41aJ9H6 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) June 27, 2017

In his first year in OKC, Oladipo averaged 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting over 36 percent from behind the arc.