Enes Kanter Says Father Arrested In Turkey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Enes Kanter Says Father Arrested In Turkey

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Enes Kanter announced his father has been arrested by the Turkish government on Friday, tweeting that Mehmet Kanter could be tortured along with thousands of others.

The Thunder center has publicly criticized Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years, while supporting exiled cleric Fetullah Gulen. Kanter was publicly disowned by his family last August in what many thought was a necessary attempt to avoid backlash in Turkey. He was cut off from direct communication between his mother and father, relying on his brother, who plays college basketball in the U.S., for news from back home.

Two weeks ago, Kanter had his passport canceled by Turkey while he was abroad. He was detained at a Romanian airport until being brought home with help from the U.S. government and NBA leadership. Last week, Turkey issued an arrest warrant for Enes claiming he was a member of a “terror group.”

Kanter wants to become an American citizen and can do so after being a permanent resident in the U.S. for five years or three years if he marries a U.S. citizen. He currently holds a green card which will allow him to travel to Canada for NBA games without a passport.

Kanter released this statement on Friday: 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.