Report: Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Enes Kanter, Claims He Is Part Of "Terrorist Group"

Last week, Enes Kanter was held by police at a Romania airport and had his Turkish passport canceled. It would appear this was due to his political beliefs, as Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and this kind of action has been taken against many Turkish passport holders.

Kanter was eventually released and made it back to the United States by way of London. It appears that the saga is not over, however, as a recent report indicates that Turkey has issued an arrest warrant for Kanter, claiming he is a member of a terrorist organization. Via AFP:

Turkey issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Turkish NBA star Enes Kanter, accusing him of being a member of a "terror group", a pro-government newspaper reported. A judge issued the arrest warrant after an Istanbul prosecutor opened an investigation into Kanter's alleged "membership of an armed terrorist organisation", Sabah daily reported. Sabah daily added that the prosecutor would apply for an Interpol red notice -- to inform Interpol's 190 members that someone's arrest is sought and thus ensure their deportation -- to the justice ministry.

Despite the seriousness of this continued incident, Kanter does not seem worried.

Yakalayamazsiiiin!!!

Hahaha ????

Bosuna yorulmayin.

Hepinizin o çirkin, nefret dolu suratlariniza tükürmeye zaten kendim gelecegim. pic.twitter.com/hw0LUp4MNo — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 26, 2017

According to the report, this translates to: "You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don't waste your energy. "I am already going to come to [Turkey] to spit on all of your ugly, hate-filled faces."