Kanter Back Stateside After Detainment In Romanian Airport

NEW YORK -

Oklahoma City Thunder player Enes Kanter is back in the United States after he was he was detained in Romania because his Turkish passport was canceled over the weekend.

The Thunder star said on his Twitter he discovered his passport was canceled while at the Bucharest airport. He believes it was cancelled because of his political views against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who Kanter calls "the Hitler of our century."

Erdogan is known for not taking well to criticism or support of his opposition, which has led to hundreds of arrests.

Once he was cleared to fly, Kanter made it back stateside Sunday morning after a short layover in London. Kanter will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in New York.

