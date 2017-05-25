Suspect Arrested In April Hit And Run Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Quinton Mitchell, 26, was walking home on April 22 from Lumpy’s Sports Grill, when witnesses say he was struck by a car resembling a silver Chrysler Crossfire. 

Mitchell was critically injured, and is recovering at OU Medical Center. 

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Arjavh Aleson, 34, Tuesday for “Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Great Bodily Injury.”  He has since posted 25-thousand dollars bond. 

Quinton Mitchell’s mother Denise says Aleson’s arrest offers some relief for the family.

“God is going to deal with him, God is going to deal with him.  He can hid.  Just like I told you before, it’s going to come out, and it came out,” she said.

Quinton Mitchell’s condition has improved to “good condition,” according to OU Medical Center.  His family says his medical bills have now topped $850,000.

