Suspect Arrested In April Hit And Run Case

One person was critically injured Saturday night after an auto-pedestrian crash in Moore, police said.More >>
One person was critically injured Saturday night after an auto-pedestrian crash in Moore, police said.More >>
Oklahoma City firefighters found a body Saturday night in connection with Friday morning's submerged vehicle in the Oklahoma River.More >>
Oklahoma City firefighters found a body Saturday night in connection with Friday morning's submerged vehicle in the Oklahoma River.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.