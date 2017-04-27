Family Of OKC Hit-And-Run Victim Makes Plea For Justice

The family of an Oklahoma City man critically injured in a hit-and-run crash is pleading for justice.

The good news – there were witnesses. Police have a description of the car that hit the victim.

Police say a car resembling a Chrysler Crossfire plowed into Quinton Mitchell right in front of a fire station near Northwest 122nd and May, then sped away around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

"They hit my son, stopped and looked and kept goin!" expressed Quinton’s mother Denise.

Denise and Dennis Mitchell's son Quinton has a five-year-old daughter. He'll miss her kindergarten graduation next week.

Since early Saturday morning, Quinton Mitchell has been unconscious and clinging to life at OU Medical Center. He has massive head injuries and broken bones.

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.