ME Releases Findings In Edmond Murder Suspect's Jail Death

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The death of a man accused of killing an Edmond clothes salesman has been ruled a suicide, according to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office. 

Aaron Spottedcorn, 30, was found unresponsive in his private cell on April 9. Jailers tried to revive him until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His body was discovered hanging from his bedsheets, authorities said.

The ME released a report Wednesday issuing the manner of death as suicide and the cause of death as asphyxial hanging. 

Spottedcorn was accused of killing Beaux McGlothlin, 79, in a northwest Oklahoma City home. Police discovered the crime scene April 4th in McGlothlin's home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane.

Spottedcorn was arrested April 5th on complaints of concealing stolen property and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police named him as a suspect in the homicide on April 6th.

Spottedcorn was arraigned April 7th.

