Arrest Made In Tuesday Murder Of 79-year-old OKC Man

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the murder of 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin. Aaron Spottedcorn, 30, is accused in the killing.

Spottedcorn was already at the Oklahoma County jail on drug complaints and was being held on $30,000 bond, which is likely to change in light of the new murder complaint.

Friends of McGlothlin say they do not remember ever seeing Spottedcorn, but they believe the two did know each other. They say McGlothlin made friends with a wide variety of people, and would often hire them to do odd jobs around his house.

“I know that somebody was cleaning up his yard and he was putting his plants out,” remembered Steve Gibson, owner of McCall’s for Men in Edmond, where McGlothlin worked.

McGlothlin was a longtime clothier at the store, and Gibson tells News 9 he believes the man who murdered his friend mistook his tailored suits and nice house for wealth. Gibson thinks the suspect was trying to rob the 79-year-old, and ended up killing him.

Gibson first grew suspicious when McGlothlin failed to show up to work Tuesday. He says, “If he would be delayed, he would be calling to tell me what he was doing, so when he wasn’t here it was very odd.”

On Wednesday, Spottedcorn was arrested for concealing stolen property as well as possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Spottedcorn has been arrested on meth charges in Oklahoma County three times in the past three years, and pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2014. His open cases were recently transferred to mental health court, where he was placed on parole, and just took a photo for the Department of Corrections database last week.

Gibson tells News 9 Spottedcorn was caught while he was trying to trade a pair of McGlothlin's cufflinks for meth. Police still have not confirmed a motive for the attack.

McCall's is in the process of planning a memorial at the store in honor of McGlothlin.

