Man Accused Of Murder Found Dead In OK Co. Jail Cell

Murder suspect Aaron Spottedcorn was arraigned at the OK County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

A man accused of killing an Edmond clothes salesman was found dead Sunday in an Oklahoma County jail cell, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Aaron Spottedcorn, 30, was found unresponsive in his private cell. Jailers tried to revive until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His body was discovered hanging from his bedsheets around lunchtime Sunday, authorities said.

Spottedcorn was accused of killing Beaux McGlothlin, 79, in a northwest Oklahoma City home . Police discovered the crime scene Tuesday afternoon in McGlothlin's home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane.

Spottedcorn was arrested Wednesday on complaints of concealing stolen property and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police named him as a suspect in the homicide on Thursday.

Spottedcorn was arraigned Friday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the in-custody death. The state medical examiner's office will determine Spottedcorn's cause of death.

