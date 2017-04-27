911 Audio Released In Deadly Domestic Shooting In MWC

On Thursday, Midwest City Police released the emotional 911 call made by a husband who admitted he shot his wife.

State prosecutors listened to that 911 call, and Thursday afternoon they charged Robert Moon with first-degree murder.

The following are some excerpts from that call:

Operator: 911 Is this a medical emergency?

Moon: I just shot my wife.

That is the call Moon made just before midnight Saturday from his home on NE 15th St. He told both the operator and police he shot his wife because she took a shot at him first.

Moon: She's laying in the front of her van. She shot at me out the windshield and I took a shot back at her through the windshield. She's in here gurgling and please get someone here quick.

Seconds later Moon gets frantic.

Moon: OH GOD, PLEASE. NO, NO, NO!

And then his wife, 50-year-old Denise Moon, stops breathing.

Moon: COME ON MIMI! I JUST LOST MY GRANDMOTHER AND FATHER AND MY MOTHER. GOD! COME ON!

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Denise inside the van. She had been shot in the chest and police say the bullet pierced her heart.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes says they show no record of any prior domestic related calls to the couple's home, but he says the two were drinking and fighting the night of the shooting. And now police investigators are doing forensics to see who fired the shots.

“The driver side window of the van was shattered. There is proof that one bullet was fired through the window, but we can't tell if two bullets were fired through the window,” said Clabes.

Search warrants filed Thursday say officers did find two guns. One inside the couple's home believed to be the murder weapon, and one gun in the victim's van with one bullet missing from the chamber.