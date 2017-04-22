MWC Police: Husband Calls 911, Says ‘I Just Shot My Wife’ - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MWC Police: Husband Calls 911, Says ‘I Just Shot My Wife’

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Robert Moon, 49, is in jail on a complaint of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife. Robert Moon, 49, is in jail on a complaint of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife.
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A man is now in jail facing a first-degree murder charge after he admitted to shooting and killing his wife early Saturday morning.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, 49-year-old Robert Lee Moon called 911 at 12:45 a.m. Saturday and said, “I just shot my wife.”

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered 51-year-old Denise Moon inside her car in the couple’s driveway in the 8800 block of NE 15th Street. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a local hospital where she died a short time later.

According to police, Robert Moon was near his wife when officers arrived on scene and was immediately taken into custody. Officers said Moon once again admitted to shooting his wife during a disturbance.

“There is no call history at the home of domestic violence, however, these types of situations are and continue to be an epidemic in our society,” said MWC Police Chief Brandon Clables. “Domestic violence is the number one killer of women and very hard to prevent unless we continue to educate that it is not OK.”

Robert Moon is currently being held at the MWC Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. He will be transported to Oklahoma County Jail sometime this weekend.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more when it becomes available. 

