OKC Mom, Boyfriend Charged In Child Abuse Case

An Oklahoma City mom and her boyfriend have both been charged with child abuse Wednesday.

Chase Matthew Murray, 21, is charged with two felony counts of child abuse and Kimberly Marie Gilmore has been charged with two felony counts of enabling child abuse with injury.

Police said one of Gilmore's children, a 2-year-old boy, was critically injured Tuesday.

The police report stated the child was brought to Southwest Medical Center by both his mother, Gilmore, and her boyfriend, Murray, and her 3-year-old son was also with them.

The 2-year-old child was then rushed to OU Medical Center because of the critical nature of his injuries.

Murray was arrested after his interview with investigators.