OKC Man Arrested, Accused Of Abusing Girlfriend's Children

An Oklahoma City man is in jail after being accused of abusing his girlfriend's children.

Police said one of the children, a 2-year-old boy, is in critical condition because of the extent of his injuries.

The police report stated about noon Tuesday, the child was brought to Southwest Medical Center by both his mother and her boyfriend and her 3-year-old son was also with them.

The 2-year-old child was then rushed to OU Medical Center because of the critical nature of his injuries.

Police identified the boyfriend as 21-year-old Chase Matthew Murray and say they arrested him after his interview with investigators.

Murray is facing two counts of felony child abuse but could face addition charges depending on what happens with the child.

According to the mother, she had started dating Murray two months ago and they all lived together at the Brookwood Village Apartments located on S. Shartel Avenue.

Police said she was at work and had left Murray at home to babysit the two children on Tuesday. When she came home, she discovered her 2-year-old son was badly injured.

“At some point, while in the boyfriend's care, the boyfriend assaulted the child several times,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “The child is still in intensive care and had to go to surgery, and after surgery was taken to intensive care.”

Police said his 3-year-old brother also showed signs of abuse.

“That child had injuries not near as severe, mostly just scratches and bruises,” said Knight. “But it is believed the same man is responsible for injuries to both children.”