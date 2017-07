An Oklahoma City man is behind bars for child abuse after a small boy in his care was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Oklahoma City Police arrested 21-year-old Chase Matthew Murray, Tuesday afternoon.

Murray is accused of two counts of child abuse after a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Another boy, a 3-year-old, was also taken into protective custody.

Police say he also showed signs of past injuries, but was not admitted into the hospital.

