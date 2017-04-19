Mid-Del School Bus Driver Arrested For Rape, Sex Crimes

A school bus driver for the Mid-Del School District was arrested for sex crimes, Tuesday.

Justin Anthony Williams, 35, allegedly admitted he knew the victim was underage when they engaged in a sexual relationship.

"He admitted to knowing she was 14-years-old and knowing that it was wrong," said Del City Police Captain Ted Kleber.

Del City Police say three students reported the inappropriate relationship to the principal at Del Crest Middle School, Monday.

"She was a rider on his bus," Capt. Kleber said the two met when Williams began driving the bus in October 2016.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found evidence of a two-week relationship on social media accounts.

During that time period, the two allegedly exchanged nude photos and explicit videos on Facebook messenger.

Police say Williams on one occasion picked her up, and took her to a location to have sexual intercourse in his vehicle.

"He just said, Okay, you got me," said Capt. Kleber.

Police say Williams had never been in trouble.

According to Mid-Del Schools, Williams passed all background checks before he was hired in Sept. 2016.

Williams was fired from the district, Tuesday.

"Our students are to be commended for contacting administrators with concerns and information," said Mid-Del administrators in a letter issued to parents.

The letter also stated the allegations were "shocking" and "upsetting."

Administrators ensured parents they contacted police immediately and the employee was removed from district property.

Williams was arrested at the Del City Police Department.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of Rape in the 1st Degree with Child Under 16, Lewd Acts with Child Under 16, and Using Technology for Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Williams bond is set at $75,000.