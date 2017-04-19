Mid-Del School Bus Driver Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

A bus driver for Mid-Del Schools was arrested this week after allegations surfaced that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A school official told News 9 an investigation began on Monday when students approached administrators about the alleged relationship between the bus driver, identified as 35-year-old Justin Anthony Williams, and a student.

The school contacted the Del City Police Department immediately and the driver was placed on leave; not allowed to return to school property.

The bus driver was arrested by Del City police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and fired from the district. Schools officials said principals began contacting the parents of the students who rode on Williams’ bus route. Parents were also encouraged to contact police if they knew of any other information.

According to a release from the district, Williams had been employed with Mid-Del Public Schools since September 2016, and had been driving the bus since October 2016. The district says Williams was screened and passed all background checks.

The following letter was sent home to parents concerning this incident:

Yesterday, Mid-Del was made aware of allegations that are shocking and upsetting involving a school bus driver. The bus driver was arrested for having alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. Our own Mid-Del students made administrators aware of the allegations. The police were contacted immediately and the employee was removed from District property. We have contacted the families of the students who ride the driver’s bus route. We wanted to make our school families aware of this incident as soon as possible. The bus driver had been employed since September 2016, and had passed the required background check process. Our students are to be commended for contacting administrators with concerns and information. If you or your student has any information they would like to share with authorities, please contact Detective Matt Henry at the Del City Police Department at 677-2443.

