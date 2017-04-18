Oklahomans Remember Fallen Logan County Deputy After Deadly Encounter

Logan County deputy David Wade, 40, was killed in the line of duty when he was trying to serve an eviction notice.

Logan County deputy David Wade is being remembered and honored by people all over Oklahoma Tuesday night.

Wade was a veteran of the military, who’d been with Logan County about three years.

Before that, he worked for Cashion police in 2013 and 2014.

Cashion police Chief Veronica Thomas texted News 9 that Wade was an outstanding officer and friend.

“He left in late December 2014 to take a deputy position with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. He left with my blessing, though I did not want to see him leave, I understood the need to move to a larger area department,” she said. “He was an outstanding officer, a trusted friend and a brother in blue. He will be missed.”

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said Wade was conscious Tuesday morning when paramedics got him to OU Medical Center after he’d been shot in the face and at least twice in the torso . Nathan LeForce, 45, was arrested and is accused of fatally shooting Wade.

Wade was serving an eviction notice at a Logan County rural home.

It wasn’t even intended for LeForce, but was intended for one of two other people who were in the home.

Wade died during emergency surgery at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday at OU Medical Center.

Logan County District Attorney Laura Thomas released a statement:

Deputy Wade is the type of law enforcement officer that any community would be proud to have serving and protecting them. He was professional, kind, calm and extraordinarily respectful to anyone he dealt with. I saw that today myself. Deputy Wade was the same with the career criminal who assassinated him just because he wanted to. Law enforcement are the people who stand in between us and those who ignore our laws with increasingly violent consequences . There are no others who put themselves in harm's way for all of us because they want to serve and protect more than an officer. It's amazing we still have those individuals willing to serve when they have become targets of the lowest of mankind's evilness and hate. Logan County will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate this as my office moves forward seeking justice for this fallen officer.

Law officers formed a procession Tuesday afternoon and led Wade's body from the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City to the funeral home in Guthrie.