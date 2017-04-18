Trail For Accused Logan County Killer Stretched Across Several Scenes

Several civilian vehicles and other agencies stopped along the roadsides and bridges, to watch as Wade’s body was transported.

The event unfolded at three scenes, miles apart, in Logan County. It started at that home near Mulhall. Authorities told News 9 Deputy David Wade, 40, was there to serve an eviction notice when 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce came outside, pulled a gun from his waistband and an altercation ensued.

Wade was struck at least three times, in the face and body. He was flown by medical helicopter from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he died as a result of his injuries.

LeForce fled the scene driving south in Wade’s Logan County sheriff’s office pickup and the hunt was on.

Not long after the shooting, surveillance footage captured LeForce pulling into Smitty’s One Stop in Coyle, less than 15 miles away from the shooting scene.

LeForce first tried to ditch the pickup behind the gas station and break into a parked vehicle. When that didn’t work, LeForce headed back to the front of the gas station, where he found an unsuspecting customer, flashed his gun and carjacked the woman of her gray Mazda vehicle.

In the stolen Mazda, LeForce made it a little more than five miles west, near County Road 76 and Jaxton Road, where he ditched the car and ran away.

A heavy law enforcement presence descended on that location, and after about five hours, LeForce was found hiding in an outbuilding on property in the area. Officials said they pinged LeForce’s cell phone to determine his location. He surrendered to officers without incident. He was not injured during the original altercation with Wade.

Later, law enforcement officers helped form a procession for Wade’s body as it was moved from the state medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Guthrie. Several civilian vehicles and other agencies stopped along the roadsides and bridges, to watch as Wade’s body was being transported.

