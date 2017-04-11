OSBI: Several Items Collected In NW OKC Excavation Connected to Saunders' Murder

As the excavation behind a Northwest Oklahoma City home enters a second day, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected several items that could be connected to the Carina Saunders case.

Jessica Brown with the OSBI said Tuesday that agents have collected several items in their search, though she did not classify the items as “significant.” Brown said the items will be taken to a lab for further processing and analysis. The nature of the items has not been released.

The OSBI began the excavation Monday morning after receiving a tip that evidence might be found there. The home was the previous residence of a person-of-interest in the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Saunders.

Saunders’ remains were discovered in a duffel bag in a field near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell in Bethany, October 13, 2011.

The OSBI said they are searching for possible human remains and other evidence at the home near Northwest 10th St. and MacArthur Blvd. The dig is expected to take several days, according to officials. A medical examiner and an OU archaeologist are at the scene.