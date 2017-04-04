Edmond Residents Vote Down Rezoning, Development Near Hafer Park

At the busy Edmond intersection of 15th and Bryant Avenue, the honking on Saturday wasn't about bad driving. Instead, it was for what some are calling a bad idea for their community.

Edmond residents have overwhelmingly voted against two measures related to rezoning and development at Spring Creek near Hafer Park.

Both the 15th and Bryant development measure and rezoning measure were voted down with 65 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Edmond City Council initially approved the rezoning and development, but more than 1,600 Edmond residents signed a petition, prompting a citywide vote.

The $150 million investment would have created 325 apartment units and 50 retail and restaurant businesses in the area.