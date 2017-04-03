Edmond Residents To Vote Tuesday On Proposed Retail Development

A controversial retail development in Edmond is likely to bring voters to the polls on Tuesday.

Edmond residents will decide whether to move forward with the $150 million investment proposed near the intersection of Bryant and 15th.

The project will include more than 300 luxury apartments on the edge of Hafer Park.

“We have high standards in Edmond, and this project has met or exceeded standards,” said Edmond Economic Development Authority Executive Director Janet Yowell.

Yowell has been working with Poag, the Memphis-based developer, for years on the project.

She said the 50 shops and restaurants will bring Edmond much sought after sales tax revenue.

“Anything that is going to increase property values is good for Edmond Public Schools,” said Yowell.

Opponents of the project think the apartment buildings will have a negative impact on Hafer Park .

“This is going to a four story development, which is out of character for the community,” said Lydia Lee, who held signs encouraging people to vote “no” on the project during a demonstration Saturday at Bryant and 15th.

Edmond City Council initially approved the project, but those against the plan gathered the 1,600 signatures needed to put it on Tuesday’s ballot.

Voters must vote on two ballot propositions in order to approve the Spring Creek retail expansion project.