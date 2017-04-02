Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Charlotte

Following a devastating loss to the Spurs on Friday, the Thunder is back in action on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Hornets. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside The Peake tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Hornets 113 Thunder 101 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

OKC ball down 105-93 with 3:15 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Adams scored the first two in the game, but nothing since, they need him. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

32 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, Westbrook picks up triple-double No. 40 #News9Thunder #RussFace — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Of course Jeremy Lamb has 13 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

OKC down a dozen, a Orlando-Dallas repeat finish? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Which Thunder player not named Russ will step up in the 4th? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Hornets 84 Thunder 70 after 3, Russ is one rebound and 2 assists from triple-double No. 40 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Brutal start in 3rd, OKC stuck on 54, Hornets up 72-54 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Hornets 59 Thunder 54 Half, Russ needs 2 assists, 2 rebounds away from triple-double No. 40 #News9Thunder #RussFace — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Happened in the first quarter and happening again in the second, can't make a shot, 16/41 so far, Hornets lead 55-42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Let's see if Doug can hit a few outside, Alex 0/4 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Hornets 31 Thunder 22 after one, OKC had a 13-6 lead #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

One theory could be that Alex Abrines is smartly getting his shooting slump out of the way before the playoffs begin. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 2, 2017

Really digging Billy Donovan's tie today. Good on you Billy D. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 2, 2017

OKC with 6 turnovers and Charlotte moves in front 17-16 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Russ already has 5 rebounds, 4 assists, OKC up 13-6 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 2, 2017

Taj Gibson will start today for the Thunder after missing Friday's game against the Spurs #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 2, 2017

