Thunder Back In Action On Sunday Against Charlotte

The Thunder looks to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Charlotte Hornets at 2 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

OKC Coming Off A Loss

Despite entering the game on a hot streak, the Thunder blew a 21-point second half lead on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge gave the Spurs their first lead with under a minute left in the game, then blocked Russell Westbrook’s game-winning layup attempt in the final seconds to hand the Thunder a devastating loss.

It’ll be interesting to see if OKC can shake that game and come out ready against the Hornets.

Westbrook Chasing Triple-Double History

Even though the Thunder lost on Friday, Russell Westbrook managed to grab his 39th triple-double of the season in the loss. Westbrook only needs three more triple-doubles with seven games remaining to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season mark of 42.

Westbrook has tallied a triple-double in five consecutive games entering Sunday’s matchup, but has never tallied one against the Hornets in his career. Westbrook fell two assists shy of recording one in OKC’s 123-112 loss to the Hornets back on Jan. 4.

Charlotte Fighting For Playoffs

The Hornets have won six of their last eight games with three of those wins coming against teams also fighting for playoff positioning. Most recently, Charlotte totaled 17 3-pointers in a win over the Nuggets on Friday night.

While the Hornets sit with a 35-41 record, they’re only 2.0 games back from the Heat for the eight spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining. Therefore, the Hornets will be going all out on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes alive.