Thunder Back In Action On Sunday Against Charlotte

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
The Thunder looks to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Charlotte Hornets at 2 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

OKC Coming Off A Loss

Despite entering the game on a hot streak, the Thunder blew a 21-point second half lead on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge gave the Spurs their first lead with under a minute left in the game, then blocked Russell Westbrook’s game-winning layup attempt in the final seconds to hand the Thunder a devastating loss.

It’ll be interesting to see if OKC can shake that game and come out ready against the Hornets.

Westbrook Chasing Triple-Double History

Even though the Thunder lost on Friday, Russell Westbrook managed to grab his 39th triple-double of the season in the loss. Westbrook only needs three more triple-doubles with seven games remaining to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season mark of 42.

Westbrook has tallied a triple-double in five consecutive games entering Sunday’s matchup, but has never tallied one against the Hornets in his career. Westbrook fell two assists shy of recording one in OKC’s 123-112 loss to the Hornets back on Jan. 4.

If Westbrook is able to tally another triple-double, be sure to send us your best #RussFace

Charlotte Fighting For Playoffs

The Hornets have won six of their last eight games with three of those wins coming against teams also fighting for playoff positioning. Most recently, Charlotte totaled 17 3-pointers in a win over the Nuggets on Friday night.

While the Hornets sit with a 35-41 record, they’re only 2.0 games back from the Heat for the eight spot in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining. Therefore, the Hornets will be going all out on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

  • Kevin Durant To Sign 2-Year Deal With Warriors

    The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. 

  • Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 2, 2017

    This week on Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys sit down with ESPN's Royce Young to discuss a week of big events for the Thunder. A glaring hole to fill at power forward... convincing Paul George to stay... and where OKC ranks among the best team's in the western conference.

  • Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

    Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. 

