Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Times Before OKC House Fire, A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Times Before OKC House Fire, Autopsy Reports

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
By News9.com and Wire Reports
Connect
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Julie Mason, 41, and Keagen Bruce, her son, were stabbed multiple times prior to them being found in a fire at their home near Wilshire and Western in December, the newly released autopsy report says.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a house fire on December 14. When they searched the house, they found Mason's body and Bruce, who was still alive at the time but later died from his wounds at the hospital.

1/4/17 Related Story: Metro Family Offers 20K To Find Mother, Son's Killer

The report states Mason was stabbed more than a dozen times in the torso and skull and also sustained broken bones, including her jaw. Mason's clothes smelled of gasoline. Bruce was stabbed several times in the skull. Both sustained severe burns as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.