Mother, Son Were Stabbed Multiple Times Before OKC House Fire, Autopsy Reports

Julie Mason, 41, and Keagen Bruce, her son, were stabbed multiple times prior to them being found in a fire at their home near Wilshire and Western in December, the newly released autopsy report says.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a house fire on December 14. When they searched the house, they found Mason's body and Bruce, who was still alive at the time but later died from his wounds at the hospital.

The report states Mason was stabbed more than a dozen times in the torso and skull and also sustained broken bones, including her jaw. Mason's clothes smelled of gasoline. Bruce was stabbed several times in the skull. Both sustained severe burns as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.