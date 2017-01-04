Metro Family Offers 20K To Find Mother, Son's Killer

A mother and son were beaten and then burned inside their home on Northwest 80th near Western in Oklahoma City on December 19th.

A mother and son were beaten and then burned inside their home on Northwest 80th near Western in Oklahoma City on December 17. Weeks later, the suspect or suspects still have not been caught.

The family set up a GoFundMe account and is now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

“I never got to see or hold them again,” said Ruthi Mason. She’s the mother and grandmother of the deceased. Ruthi was in Waco when she woke up to the devastating call, “They said that there was a fire at the house.”

Before she could even load up her truck to drive to Oklahoma City, she got a second call from her other daughter saying Julie Mason and Keagon Bruce were murdered.

Julie was her 41-year-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 7-year-old grandson Keagon was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. “It’s been gut-wrenching,” said Ruthi.

She calls their killer a coward and is not giving up until the suspect is caught.

Friends and neighbors have laid a memorial on the front lawn with toys that Keagon loved. A bright green sweatshirt that he left at a friend’s house was wrapped around a big teddy bear. Ruthi said this memorial means a lot to her.

She is hoping for closure and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Homicide Tip Line with Oklahoma City Police Department.