Woman Found With Suspect In Deadly Tecumseh Officer Shooting Arrested

The woman found in the car with the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh Police Officer has been arrested on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.

Brooklyn Williams, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she was brought in for questioning, the Pottawatomie County District Attorney Office confirmed.

The DA, who released the arrest affidavit Tuesday afternoon, says Williams admitted that she was driving the vehicle that Tecumseh officer Justin Terney pulled over for a busted taillight.

According to the arrest report, 35-year-old Byron Shepard had given Williams meth to smoke before the pair left her Shawnee residence for "something to drink." On their way to the store they were pulled over by Terney. Eventually Shepard would attempt to flee on foot, and engage in a shootout that ended with both men shot, Terney fatally so. Shepard remains in the hospital.

Williams has been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

3/27/17 Related Story: Tecumseh Officer Dies After Sunday Night Shooting, Suspect ID'd

3/27/17 Related Story: Tecumseh Police Mourn For Fallen Officer

3/27/17 Related Story: Community Supports Tecumseh Police After Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting