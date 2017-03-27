Tecumseh Police Mourn For Fallen Officer

The Tecumseh Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

“Our department needs all the prayers that they can get at this point,” said Tecumseh Assistant Chief J.R. Kidney. He’s been with the department for 22 years.

This is Tecumseh’s first officer-involved shooting, and it’s the first time they’ve lost a brother in the line of duty.

“We haven’t had to live through this yet,” said Kidney.

Late Sunday night, Officer Justin Terney was making a traffic stop. When the suspect’s information was being checked with dispatch, they realized the man may have a warrant out for his arrest. Before Terney could confront him about the warrant, the suspect got out of his car and started running.

Kidney said Terney used his Taser, but it had no effect on the suspect. The foot chase continued into a wooded area and over a fence where a shootout started.

Terney was shot three times. The suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Byron James Shepard, was likely shot four times and still in critical condition. Both were transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

“He was losing a lot of blood, so we knew we needed that,” said Kidney.

People lined up to donate blood to Terney, but it was too late. Around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Terney died from his injuries.

“He went to work for us right after his 21st birthday,” said Kidney.

Terney just turned 22 recently. Kidney said he always dreamed of being a K9 officer and was in training with a puppy to do so; A young officer with a bright future had his life cut short.

Terney’s immediate family was with him this morning at the hospital. Law enforcement officers from across the state went to the hospital to support them.