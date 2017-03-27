Community Honors Tecumseh Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

A Tecumseh police officer was killed in a shootout with a fugitive in what started out as a routine traffic stop.

Officer Justin Terney, 22, was shot three times Sunday evening by a suspect.

Terney had been with Tecumseh police for a year before making the deadly stop near Benson Park Road and Gordon Cooper Drive.

He underwent surgery but died Monday morning from the injuries he suffered .

To honor Terney's service, fellow law enforcement officers escorted his body to the Eufaula area for his memorial services.

Terney, originally from Canadian, Oklahoma, had dreams of becoming a K-9 officer to help get drugs off the streets.

His love for the job did not go unnoticed in Tecumseh.

"What a dear, young life we lost today," remarked Ronnye Sharp, a Tecumseh resident.

Residents lined the streets, waving flags Monday afternoon as the procession passed through town .

"It is just really sad that he was able to experience such a short time with the police department and making a difference in people's lives," Robin Sullen said from personal experience.

Terney arrested her last week. Sullen said he was extremely respectful and kind while taking her into custody on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.

"I will always remember him for being the nicest officer that ever arrested me," Sullen explained, "He showed me respect. He was never mean to me. He treated me like a person."

As the community grieves, the Pottawatomie County district attorney's task force investigators and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are building a case against the suspect .

Authorities said Terney pulled over a woman driving a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The apparent passenger was Byron Shepard, 35, of Castle,Oklahoma.

During the stop, Shepard allegedly took off running when Terney went to check for outstanding warrants.

Terney chased after him. Authorities said he first used a Taser in trying to subdue the suspect but it didn't work.

The suspect shot Terney, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, three times.

Investigators said Terney managed to return fire. The suspect was shot several times.

At last check, he was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Court records indicate he is wanted for knowingly concealing stolen property in Okfuskee County.

His criminal history also includes assault and battery, public intoxication, threatening to perform acts of violence and failure to pay child support.

He is also named in several protective orders, including a victim protective order violation in December 2016.